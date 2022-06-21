1,367 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Twitter stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

