Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,097,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Shares of WH opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
