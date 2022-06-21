Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

