Barclays PLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

