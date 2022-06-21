Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 159,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

