Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.