Barclays PLC Purchases 15,170 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Acushnet stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

