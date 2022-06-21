599 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GATX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 17.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,969 shares of company stock worth $11,890,873. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

