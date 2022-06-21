Barclays PLC Purchases 15,087 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.