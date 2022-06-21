Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 190,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

