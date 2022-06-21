Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

