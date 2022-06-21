Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,583 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

