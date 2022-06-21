AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

