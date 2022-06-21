Barclays PLC Reduces Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

