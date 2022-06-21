Barclays PLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $18,035,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

