Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

NXST opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,733 shares of company stock worth $3,936,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

