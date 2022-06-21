Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

