Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

