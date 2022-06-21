Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

PTNQ opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

