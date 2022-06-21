Barclays PLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYRG stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.15.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

