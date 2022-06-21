Barclays PLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FB Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

