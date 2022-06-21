Barclays PLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GNL stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

