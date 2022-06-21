Barclays PLC Acquires 8,393 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

