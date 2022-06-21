Barclays PLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Granite Construction by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

