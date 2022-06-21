Barclays PLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

SkyWest stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

