Barclays PLC Purchases 17,187 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Barnes Group Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.