Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NMI by 34.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NMI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

