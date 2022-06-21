Barclays PLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lindsay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lindsay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

