Barclays PLC Acquires 15,970 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,325 shares of company stock worth $1,727,004. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

