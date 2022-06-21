Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:STC opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

