iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,250 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

