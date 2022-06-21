Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

