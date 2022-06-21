Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Bank by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

