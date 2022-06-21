Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Huber Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

