nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,682 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

