Barclays PLC Sells 142,309 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

