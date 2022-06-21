Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

