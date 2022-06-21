Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.