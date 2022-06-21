Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

