Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19.

