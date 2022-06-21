Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,862 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.