Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 750 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

