Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

