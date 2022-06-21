Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,893 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.