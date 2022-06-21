Barclays PLC Purchases 33,260 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

