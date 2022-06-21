Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

