2,445 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

