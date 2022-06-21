Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 18,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $352.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.43. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

