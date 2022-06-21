Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $280,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $232.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

