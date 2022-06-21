Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

